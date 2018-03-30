Dubuque Police looking for man accused of theft - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Police looking for man accused of theft

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Police are looking for help identifying a man accused of stealing.

According to the Dubuque Police, the man pictured allegedly stole merchandise from the Hy-Vee on Dodge Street on Saturday, Mar. 17 around 4 p.m.

If you have any information, submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.