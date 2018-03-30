Mormon youth interviews with bishops under scrutiny

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A group of people demanding an end to one-on-one interviews between Mormon youth and lay leaders and the sexual questions that sometimes arise during the meetings plan to march to church headquarters Friday to show they're not satisfied despite a rule change this week that allows children to bring parents with them.

Group organizer Sam Young, a Mormon father from Houston, says a parent or adult should be required for all meetings. He said sexual questions often become explicit and argues children should only be asked if they are obeying the faith's law of chastity.

Church officials say the interviews allow bishops to get to know youth better and determine their religious habits and obedience to God.

Young is expecting several hundred people at the event that comes one day before a church conference.