Nebraska man pleads not guilty to Iowa sex assault charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A convicted Nebraska sex offender has pleaded not guilty to Iowa accusations that he sexually assaulted two women in Sioux City.

Court records say 30-year-old Zachary Person entered a written plea Thursday to six charges, including sexual abuse by a habitual offender, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, serious assault and other crimes. No trial date has been set.

The records say he assaulted a woman at Morningside College on Feb. 12, 2017, and another woman the same night at a motel.

Nebraska records say Person, from Norfolk, was sentenced in October to 15 to 20 years for trying to assault a woman in Omaha. The Nebraska Sex Offender Registry says he's also been convicted of sex crimes in 2012 in Dawson County and 2016 in Dodge County.

