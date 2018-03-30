Nebraska man pleads not guilty to Iowa sex assault charges

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Friday. Rain and wind track in tonight into Saturday.More >>
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Friday. Rain and wind track in tonight into Saturday.More >>
In an impassioned press conference Wednesday afternoon, governor-hopeful Ron Corbett said he will appeal being kicked off the primary ballot.More >>
In an impassioned press conference Wednesday afternoon, governor-hopeful Ron Corbett said he will appeal being kicked off the primary ballot.More >>
Officers were called to the scene in the 60 block of Leisure Boulevard Northeast around 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, joining Cedar Rapids Fire crews who were tending to a man in a detached shed.More >>
Officers were called to the scene in the 60 block of Leisure Boulevard Northeast around 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, joining Cedar Rapids Fire crews who were tending to a man in a detached shed.More >>
For the first time in decades, pit bulls and their owners will be able to walk the streets of Anamosa, legally.More >>
For the first time in decades, pit bulls and their owners will be able to walk the streets of Anamosa, legally.More >>
A woman accused of killing a trucker at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80 has been ruled mentally fit for trial.More >>
A woman accused of killing a trucker at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80 has been ruled mentally fit for trial.More >>