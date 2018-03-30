Waterloo couple sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking teens

An eastern Iowa couple is sentenced after admitting to sex trafficking.

It's a case that KWWL has been following for a few years now.

Court records show 36-year-old Lawrence Campbell, Jr. and 25-year-old Sade Campbell pleaded guilty after luring two teens from Chicago and forcing them to perform sex acts for money.

Lawrence met the two girls online, bought them bus tickets, and told them he could offer them a "better life." He apparently then had them pose for scandalous photos, which were posted online.

This week, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced them to 10 years each.

KWWL talked to Cedar Valley Friends of the Family about this sentencing. This is a group in the area that offers services to victims of human trafficking.

"I think anytime we get a conviction in this type of case, it's good because it says you can't get away with this. That we are paying attention. That we are learning how to discover this crime being done and that this crime is going to be prosecuted. We are going to investigate and we are going to take this seriously," Human Trafficking Program Manager Karen Siler says.

Siler also says this case, to her, looks like a case that ended up having a plea deal and a lesser sentence, so the victims would not have to go to court, testify, and confront the traffickers. This way they would not have to relive the traumatic experience.

She also says these people that sold these teens for sex are from Waterloo, and that this needs to be a wake up call. She says this shows that sex trafficking and human trafficking is a problem that does happen in Iowa.

Cedar Valley Friends of the Family serves at least 14 counties in central and eastern Iowa.

They say if you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to the 24/7 CRISIS LINE at 1-800-410-SAFE [7233].