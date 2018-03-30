NASA ready to study heart of Mars - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NASA ready to study heart of Mars

(CNN) -

NASA is gearing up for its next mission to Mars. 

The space agency is taking on its first mission -- to explore the red planet's deep interior.

It's been decades in the making.

The mission will also be NASA's first time putting a seismometer, which measures quakes, on the soil of another planet since the Apollo moon landings.

It's on track to launch as early as May 5th.

