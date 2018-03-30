Love letters, other fan mail sent to Florida shooting suspect

(NBC)- A disturbing development involving a school shooting suspect...

Accused murderer Nikolas Cruz is receiving tons of love letters and fan mail.

He allegedly shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school last month.

Now Cruz is getting letters of support and photos from young women.

The public defender in Broward County says in 40 years, he has never seen so much mail for an inmate.

Some of the letters have come from as far as England.