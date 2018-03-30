Disney characters come to life in Disney on Ice in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Disney characters come to life in Disney on Ice in Dubuque

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Courtesy: Feld Entertainment Courtesy: Feld Entertainment
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Characters from classic Disney and Disney-Pixar movies like "Toy Story", "Frozen" and "Inside Out" will be coming to life all weekend long in Dubuque.

Disney on Ice is back in Dubuque for the first time since 2007.

For the first time on ice, the production will feature characters from "Finding Dory".

Five Flags Center is host to six shows over the weekend:

Friday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $15, and can be bought at either the Five Flags Box Office or at www.disneyonice.com.

