TRACKING: Mild today but rain, wind, cooler tonight and Saturday

We will have a fairly nice day in store for Good Friday. The ground may be too wet to get those potatoes easily into the ground, but we should have a lot of sunshine and southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

A system tracking through the region will bring rain showers tonight that may mix with some snow, especially in the northern counties. Winds will pick up... 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 from the south tonight. They get even stronger for Saturday... 15-25 mph, gusting to 40, and turning to the northwest. Any lingering showers are expected to be out of the state by the time most Easter Egg Hunts occur tomorrow morning, but we will stay cool. Lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s will only warm into the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday.

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny, but cool (highs in the upper 30s) with mainly low to mid 40s for much of next week. Another system brings wind and rain showers, possibly mixing with snow Monday through Tuesday.

