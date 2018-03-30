TRACKING: Mild today but rain, wind, cooler tonight and Saturday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Mild today but rain, wind, cooler tonight and Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Friday's Forecast Friday's Forecast
Wind Forecast Wind Forecast
FutureTrack: 1 AM Saturday FutureTrack: 1 AM Saturday
FutureTrack: 7 AM Saturday FutureTrack: 7 AM Saturday
Temperature Outlook April 6-12 Temperature Outlook April 6-12

We will have a fairly nice day in store for Good Friday. The ground may be too wet to get those potatoes easily into the ground, but we should have a lot of sunshine and southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

A system tracking through the region will bring rain showers tonight that may mix with some snow, especially in the northern counties. Winds will pick up... 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 from the south tonight. They get even stronger for Saturday... 15-25 mph, gusting to 40, and turning to the northwest. Any lingering showers are expected to be out of the state by the time most Easter Egg Hunts occur tomorrow morning, but we will stay cool. Lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s will only warm into the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday.

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny, but cool (highs in the upper 30s) with mainly low to mid 40s for much of next week. Another system brings wind and rain showers, possibly mixing with snow Monday through Tuesday.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE 

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.