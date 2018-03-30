TRACKING: Chance of rain tonight and strong winds Saturday

The wind increases tonight with a chance of rain mainly after midnight. Temperatures are warm enough to keep the precipitation all rain. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Saturday morning with gusts to near 45 mph from the northwest. The wind gradually diminishes mid to late afternoon Saturday. Temperatures don't warm very much with most of the day in the 30s and a few low 40s. At least we will have sunshine.

Saturday night is breezy and cold with near record lows in the teens under a clear sky. Highs only warm into the 30s and low 40s Sunday. It could be in the top three coldest Easter in the last 30 years.

There is a slight chance of a rain/snow shower Monday. The chance of rain/snow increases Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures remain well below normal through at least Friday next week.

