Grand View shuts out Graceland in men's college volleyball

Grand View remained undefeated in Heart of America Athletic Conference men's college volleyball Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Graceland in Des Moines.

The Vikings were never really tested in the match, winning 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15.

The victory moves Grand View to 17-4 overall and 10-0 in conference play.

Graceland falls to 1-24 overall and 1-9 in conference action,