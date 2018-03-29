Grand View shuts out Graceland in men's college volleyball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grand View shuts out Graceland in men's college volleyball

Grand View remained undefeated in Heart of America Athletic Conference men's college volleyball Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Graceland in Des Moines.

The Vikings were never really tested in the match, winning 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15.

The victory moves Grand View to 17-4 overall and 10-0 in conference play. 

Graceland falls to  1-24 overall and 1-9 in conference action,

