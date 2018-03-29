UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl found

UPDATE: Police say 15-year-old Dominique Hamilton returned home.

------------------------------------

PREVIOUS STORY:

Cedar Rapids Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl reported missing tonight.

Officers say Dominique Hamilton was last seen at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in the 400 block of 5th Avenue Southeast around 4 p.m. on Thursday. She was last seen wearing a black coat, and has her left eyebrow pierced, as well as a lip piercing.

If you have any information, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.