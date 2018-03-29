Waterloo Fire busy checking smoke alarms after recall

Waterloo Fire Rescue says its been extremely busy this week because of a smoke alarm recall.

Firefighters have been checking countless homes for faulty Kidde smoke alarms that were recalled late last week.

Nearly 500,000 Kidde Dual Sensor Smoke Alarms that were sold between September 2016 and January 2018 at several major retailers might have a defect.

Just weeks after a deadly fire in Waterloo claimed the lives of a mother and two young children, Waterloo Fire says they aren't taking any chances.

"I have seen it time and time again. The fatalities that we had a couple weeks ago possibly played a role in that. They are our number one defense up against fires, against fatalities," said Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Mike Moore.

Moore says failed smoke alarms may have played a factor in the deadly fire. It's a tragedy the department hopes to prevent by offering free smoke detector checks, year-round.

With the recent recall, the department has seen a spike in requests across town. But they say anyone can do it.

"First of all, it needs to be this style. Then you can simply get on a step ladder and look right underneath that tab. There will be an obvious yellow cover inside there," explained Moore.

The Kidde alarm is one of the most popular smoke detectors and easy to find.

The thousands of alarms were sold across the country at stores including Home Depot, Menards, Walmart and online at Amazon.com.

Despite 500,000 being recalled, Waterloo Fire has yet to find a yellow cap that could cause the device to malfunction.

"I think we are doing the right thing by being proactive. I am going to be really surprised if we find any, but we need to check," said Moore.

Waterloo Fire has provided more than 800 smoke alarms in recent years.

Along with requests for checks, the department is also checking the Kidde alarms they provided or installed during the recall dates.

You can contact Waterloo Fire Rescue Station 1 to request help checking your smoke detectors.

For more information on the recall, head to Kidde's website.