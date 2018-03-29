Kentucky officer killed, police searching for man who fled

Kentucky State Police say a city police officer has been fatally shot, and authorities are searching for a man who fled the scene.

State police said in a news release the off-duty Hopkinsville officer was shot at about 5:10 p.m. CDT Thursday and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The officer’s name wasn’t released, pending notification of family.

Police were looking for a man who they said fled on foot then took off in a 1997 white Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate 2070GH.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced the officer’s death on Twitter.

In Frankfort, lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.