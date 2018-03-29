Final fundraising push for skate park in Dubuque

It's the final push to bring a long-awaited skate park to eastern Iowa.

To make the proposed Dubuque skate park a reality, supporters must raise $25,000 over the next month.

"We are really excited because we are down to $25,000. That is what we need before May 1st," said Jennifer Tigges member of the group, Kids in Dubuque Skate.

They have reached majority of the fundraising goal of $200,000 which is needed to secure the rest of the funds for the project. The city of Dubuque has committed $600,000.

It will be located at Flora Park on the city's West-end. Pillar Design Studios has developed the concept and design.

"Skate parks, are cement parks, and they're very durable, and this particular site will allow them to kind of carve into this hillside and to pour that cement," said Tigges.

Currently, there are two skate parks in the city -- McAleece Park which is located on Schmidt Island, and Comiskey Park. They're older and the ramps are made out of metal.

"We would like it to be an all-wheeled park, so in the design, we have asked for it to be handicapped accessible, so you can bring in a wheelchair, also BMX bike, scooter or skateboard."

Tigges said it would be beneficial.



"With kids, almost all of them need to get off the couch. The kids need to get outside, they need to get exercise, this is something that will not cost them anything to come out," Tigges said.

According to supporters, another benefit is attracting tourism.

If everything falls into place, the groundbreaking should happen this summer, followed by the completion in the fall.

For more information, visit: http://cityofdubuque.org/skatepark

To find out how to help, visit: http://www.kidsindubuqueskate.com/