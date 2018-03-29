Clarke University sweeps in college baseball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Clarke University sweeps in college baseball

Posted: Updated:

Clarke University swept past William Penn Thursday in a Heart of America Athletic Conference college baseball doubleheader Thursday in Oskaloosa.

Clarke took the first game, 3-1, and completed the sweep with a 4-1 victory in game two.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.