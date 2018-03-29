Business owners bracing for construction season

Many business owners are bracing for a busy construction season in the Cedar Valley.

According to people who work along University Avenue in Waterloo, they're not noticing a big change just yet.

It's been two weeks since construction officially broke ground on University Avenue in Waterloo, while drivers and people working in the area say they're really starting to notice.

Six lanes of traffic on University Avenue are now reduced to two, where construction crews hope to revamp and rebuild the busy section of road.

Meantime, drivers and people working in the area are staying optimistic it won't affect their daily commute or business, like Maid-Rite General Manager, Chris Kolling, "My guess is when the construction really starts to happen, and they start shutting down the lanes, is that then people will still have access to our building where some other businesses on University won't have that luxury I guess."

Kolling said since Maid-Rite located on a side road from University, and he's hoping business won't be affected.

"I'm hoping for limited impact. It's going to happen, but limited impact is what I'm hoping for," Kolling said.

In Waterloo, construction begins here on Evergreen Avenue and goes all the way up to Greenhill on University Avenue, and workers say they hope to have this phase of the project done by the end of the year.

The busy site doesn't look like much now, but crews are planning to improve this stretch of road, by reducing the six lanes of traffic to four, while adding trails and improving sidewalks.

Right now, construction crews are busy installing the temporary traffic lights to get ready for upcoming detours down the road.

People working in the area want to remind drivers, they're still open for business.

This phase of the project will not have any roundabouts like the project in Cedar Falls.

The two-year project at Viking Road and Highway 58 in Cedar Falls is in the works this season too.