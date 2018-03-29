Northeast Iowa Food Bank prepares for 9th annual Empty Bowls event

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold their annual Empty Bowls event at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo on Friday, April 6.

“This is the ninth Empty Bowls event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. In 2017, the Food Bank raised over $25,000 to fight hunger in northeast Iowa," said Barbara Prather, Executive Director. “Your support not only raises funds but raises awareness to this important issue. This is one of our biggest events, and tickets are just $25. All dollars raised will go to support the Food Bank and the over 46,440 individuals who are estimated to be hungry in northeast Iowa.”

This year, they've taken to mobile devices to make the event even more successful. For those who want to support the event but can't make it, they can still participate online through mobile bidding. Anyone can bid on a silent auction item through their smartphone.

The event is held every year to raise awareness and educate the community on the issue of hunger. Attendees receive bread and soup in a symbolic bowl, and have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and participate in the silent and live auctions. Auction items include electronics, artwork, jewelry, sports memorabilia, event tickets and gift certificates.

Empty Bowls runs from 6 until 9:30 p.m. on April 6. To purchase tickets, raffle tickets, or to learn more about mobile bidding, click here.