YWCA announces 2018 Women of Persimmon award nominees

The YMCA of Black Hawk County announces its 12th annual Women of Persimmon nominees for 2018. Here is the YWCA's press announcement of the prestigious award.

This year marks the YWCA of Black Hawk County’s twelfth year of honoring the women, businesses and organizations in the Cedar Valley who exemplify the YWCA mission and vision. The YWCA proudly announces the 2018 Women of Persimmon award nominees. This year’s nominees are as follows: Allen Women’s Health, Amani Community Services, Nancy Beenblossom, Pam Delagardelle, Susan Hill, Katie Hillyer, Cynthia Juby, Cherie Kabba, Dawn Klingfuss, Melanie Knipp, Susan Langan, Keyah Levy, Christa Miehe, Maggie Miller, Lisa Munoz, Karin Rowe, Alicia Smiley, Jennifer Stevenson, UNI Center for Urban Education and Tanya Warren.

Award categories include: Professional/Business Woman, Volunteer, Young Woman of Tomorrow, Youth Advocate, and Business or Organization that Empowers Women. Women of Persimmon will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. A Special note of gratitude to this year’s premiere sponsor, the University of Northern Iowa. Also a sincere thank you to media sponsors: KWWL and 93.5 The Mix and Friend Sponsors: Bertch Cabinet Mfg., CUNA Mutual Group, and Lincoln Savings Bank.

The cost to attend Women of Persimmon is $35 per person or a table of eight for only $250. Reservation deadline is April 11. Women of Persimmon is open to the public with all proceeds from the event funding local YWCA programing that last year assisted 4,391 women, children and families in the Black Hawk County community. Please join the YWCA in recognizing this year’s phenomenal nominees!

