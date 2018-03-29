Microchip your pet for just $15 at Cedar Bend Humane Society

Over 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen every year in the U.S. The best hope of having a lost pet returned is a microchip. So, the Cedar Bend Humane Society is doing their part by hosting "Microchip Your Pet Week" April 17 through April 21.

For only $15, you can have your pet microchipped during those days. Microchipping services normally cost $35.

According to the Cedar Bend Humane Society:

"A microchip is the size of a grain of rice, and is injected just under the skin between the shoulder blades. The microchip contains an identification number unique to the pet. It is implanted with a syringe in a process similar to receiving a vaccination; most animals don't even react when it is implanted. If your pet becomes lost, a vet or animal shelter uses a scanner to detect the microchip. The scanner will provide a unique ID number associated with your pet. This ID number is linked to your contact information in a data bank."

No appointment is necessary. Just visit the humane society, located at 1166 West Airline Highway in Waterloo, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. April 17-21.

Learn more about the Cedar Bend Humane Society on their website.