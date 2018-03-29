VIDEO: Cheetah jumps into car on safari trip - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

They say curiosity killed the cat. Perhaps, but not this cat. 

However, the animal's curiosity probably had the man in this video worried about his life. That man is Britton Hayes, and his spring break tour through the Serengeti got him way closer to Africa's wild life than he ever imagined.

He and his uncle, who shot the the video, were on a safari in Tanzania when three cheetahs targeted their land cruiser. One jumped on the hood, and another ventured inside the vehicle. After sniffing around, and chewing on the seats a bit, the animal left Britton unharmed. 

He credits his tour guides with helping him stay calm. 

