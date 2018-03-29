NASA preparing to launch new planet-hunting mission

NASA is planning a new mission, in the hopes of finding new worlds.



NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, is scheduled to launch April 16. TESS's goal is to find planets orbiting stars outside of our solar system.



According to a news release, NASA has discovered thousands of exoplanets in the past ten years, which could have ingredients to sustain life. TESS will be on a two-year mission, to hopefully add to the exoplanets already discovered.



The satellite will look at the nearest and brightest stars in the galaxy, to reveal if anything is hiding in their light, according to NASA.



NASA telescopes, like the Hubble Space Telescope, will be able to examine what TESS finds in more detail, to ultimately determine if their atmospheres could support life.