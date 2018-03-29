Drakes names Darian DeVries as men's basketball head coach

Opening day is here. The 162-game grind of the regular season for Major League Baseball's 30 teams starts Thursday.More >>
Parker Hesse's role continues to get bigger. The Iowa defensive end returns for his senior season as one of the most experienced players in the Hawkeye line-up.More >>
Iowa junior Megan Gustafson has been named a second team All-American by the Associated Press.More >>
McCaffery awarded hardship season at IowaMore >>
Former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Cameron Johnson signed a one-year deal with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. The signing came just days after Johnson's final college game at North Dakota.More >>
