Drakes names Darian DeVries as men's basketball head coach

Today, Drake University Director of Athletics, Brian Hardin named Darian DeVries as the men's head basketball coach. DeVries was previously an assistant coach at Creighton University for 17 years and spent 20 total seasons on staff with the Bluejays. During his time at Creighton, he helped guide the Bluejays to 19 postseason appearances and 12 NCAA Tournament berths.

DeVries is originally from Aplington, Iowa. In the spring on 2015, he was inducted into the IHSAA Hall of Fame for his playing prowess.

Before joining the staff at Creighton in 1998, he played as a starter at UNI under coach Eldon Miller. DeVries ranks 31st all-time in career scoring at UNI with 1,084 points and was twice an MVC Scholar-Athlete Team selection. The two-time UNI captain led the Panthers in three point shooting for three years and converted on 44 percent of his attempts as a senior with 3.1 assists per game.

DeVries graduated from UNI in 1998 with a B.A. in elementary education and a minor in physical education. He then earned his master's degree in college counseling from Creighton in 2000.