Johnson County Board of Supervisors vote to raise minimum wage - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Johnson County Board of Supervisors vote to raise minimum wage

Posted: Updated:
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to symbolically raise the minimum wage to $10.27; a change that is only recommended due to state laws limiting local control of the issue. 

The Board feels they have lost their control, however, they believe this change is pushing toward a livable wage. 

The Board has been raising the local minimum wage since 2015 to keep up with the cost of living. However, last year, the Iowa Legislature voided any ordinance that set rates higher than the state's at $7.25 an hour. Supervisor Janelle Rettig says it's a message worth sending to businesses and lawmakers. The county's previous voluntary minimum wage was $10.10 an hour. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.