Johnson County Board of Supervisors vote to raise minimum wage

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to symbolically raise the minimum wage to $10.27; a change that is only recommended due to state laws limiting local control of the issue.

The Board feels they have lost their control, however, they believe this change is pushing toward a livable wage.

The Board has been raising the local minimum wage since 2015 to keep up with the cost of living. However, last year, the Iowa Legislature voided any ordinance that set rates higher than the state's at $7.25 an hour. Supervisor Janelle Rettig says it's a message worth sending to businesses and lawmakers. The county's previous voluntary minimum wage was $10.10 an hour.