One dead, four hurt in Iowa crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One dead, four hurt in Iowa crash

Posted: Updated:
CALHOUN COUNTY (KWWL) -

One person is dead and four others injured after a wrong-way crash last night. 

It happened on Highway 20, about four miles west of Rockwell City. The Iowa State patrol says a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a GMC Yukon in the westbound lane. 

The driver the Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people in the Yukon were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. 

The names and conditions have not been released. 

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL as we learn more. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.