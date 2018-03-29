One dead, four hurt in Iowa crash

One person is dead and four others injured after a wrong-way crash last night.

It happened on Highway 20, about four miles west of Rockwell City. The Iowa State patrol says a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a GMC Yukon in the westbound lane.

The driver the Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people in the Yukon were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The names and conditions have not been released.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL as we learn more.