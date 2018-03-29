Man full recovered after eastern Iowa shooting

UPDATE: A man has fully recovered after a shooting back in March.

Law enforcement now believed this shooting was an isolated incident.

It does remain under investigation.

One person is recovering after a shooting was reported around 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 28th.

The Washington County Communications Center got a call about a shooting at 106 South Avenue B in Washington. The Washington Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Washington County Ambulance responded to the call. When they arrived they found the victim, and took them to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics by ambulance.

At this time, we don't the name or condition of the victim.

Officials do not believe the public is in danger.

