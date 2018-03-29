TODAY: Fundraiser for family of mom and two kids killed in Waterloo fire

There's a way you can help a family that has lost so much.

Tonight there is a fundraiser to benefit an eastern Iowa family after a deadly house fire.

Two weeks ago, Mom Amber Everman, along with her two children, 9-year- old Amari Burkett and 6-year-old Ava Everman, were killed in a house fire.

This week we've learned the cause of the fire was likely electrical in nature.

Tonight, there's going to be an event going on at "Get Air" on University Avenue in Waterloo.

We know that 20 percent of all the money raised tonight will go to the family of the victims.

You can go anytime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Make sure that you mention you are there for the fundraiser.

The fundraiser is happening tonight since a lot of kids don't have school tomorrow.

There's also a plan for a more adult-oriented fundraiser -- which would include a live and silent auction.

The group Waterloo Encouraging Citizens And Neighborhoods organized the event.

