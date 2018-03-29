Dubuque's mayor among many to recognize National Service Day

Thousands of leaders across the nation, including many in Eastern Iowa, will recognize National Service Day next week.

The sixth-annual event will take place Tuesday, and is meant to honor AmeriCorps members and Senior Corps volunteers.

Roy Buol, Dubuque's mayor, is one of many local leaders who will take time out of their day to recognize that service.

"They just do tremendous work in every community, that really, to replicate that work, and have taxpayers pay for it, it would be a phenomenal amount of money. So they do a lot of great work," Buol said.

Locally, those members do everything from winterizing homes to working with children to help improve their reading and writing skills.

"I've always said that Dubuque is a can do community, where people always step up no matter what the issue and help to solve it. And if we continue to be that kind of community where people step up and volunteer and give of their time and talent and treasure, we're going to be a very successful community going forward," he said.

Dubuque's event to honor National Service Day will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Rose O'Toole Boardroom at Clarke University.

Other Eastern Iowa leaders also taking part in this celebration include Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart.

For more information, visit https://www.nationalservice.gov/special-initiatives/Recognitionday.