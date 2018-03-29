TRACKING: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool today

Aside from of a few clouds this afternoon, the sky will be mostly sunny. North winds will be breezy today, from 10-20 mph, and will keep us cooler than normal (mid 40s to around 50) despite mostly sunny skies much of the day.

We will be mainly dry through Friday, but a system tracks in Friday night that will bring rain showers to the area, but may mix with a bit of snow. The showers track out Saturday morning as winds become rather strong and turn directions. It is possible that temperatures may fall during the afternoon as skies clear out. It will be very cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens... that will keep us cool all of Easter, but we will be dry. A couple of weak fronts will track through Monday and again Tuesday and may produce some rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid 40s for the first half of next week.

