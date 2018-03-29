TRACKING: Mostly sunny and breezy Friday

Our breezy wind today diminishes overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Dry weather continues through Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Sunshine and a breezy south wind will push highs into the 40s and low 50s Friday. Clouds increase Friday evening with a chance of light rain Friday night, mainly after midnight. Temperatures drop into the mid 30s with the wind increasing from the south. Some wind gusts could be near 35 mph.

The rain ends early Saturday morning, before 9 or 10 AM. Rain amounts are expected to be 0.25” or less. A few snowflakes could mix into the rain as it ends. High temperatures, near 40, are in the morning and fall into the middle 30s during the afternoon. Wind gusts from the northwest at 40 mph during the morning diminish late in the afternoon.

Sunday is off to a cold start with morning lows in the upper teens and afternoon highs in the upper 30s. It is a dry day with a 10-15 mph wind from the west.

A few light rain/snow showers are possible Monday with a better chance of rain/snow Tuesday. High temperatures remain below normal through next week.

