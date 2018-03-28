Grundy County details three vehicle accident

Grundy County Sheriff, Rick Penning, Wednesday released details of an accident, which happened Wednesday morning Here is his report:.

Three vehicle accident on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 7:20 a.m. on Hwy #14 (G Avenue) and D-67 (330th Street) approximately 2 miles west of

Conrad.

Driver #1: Corey Oltrogge, age 48, Eldora, driving 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup. $2,000 damage.

Driver #2: Jaymee Mann, age 24, Eldora, driving 2014 Ford Fusion $10,000 damage.

Driver #3: Chad Wagner , age 40, Grundy Center, driving 2015 Acura $3,000 damage.

#1, #2 and #3 are all southbound on Hwy #14. #2 (Mann) and #3 (Wagner) were stopped in a line of traffic waiting for the lead car to make a left turn. #1 (Oltrogge) did NOT see the stopped cars due to the fog and rear-end #2 who then rear-end #3.

#1 (Oltrogge) transported to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown for upper torso injuries.

#2 (Mann) was transported by personal vehicle for treatment.

#3 (Wagner) was NOT injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting agencies included: Beaman and Conrad Fire Dept, Bcerts and Unity Point Marshalltown Ambulance