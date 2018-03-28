College softball: Grand View sweeps Mount Mercy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

College softball: Grand View sweeps Mount Mercy

Grand View beat Mount Mercy twice in Heart of America Athletic Conference college softball Wednesday in Des Moines.

GV took the first game, 8-3 and made it a sweep with  13-4 victory in game 2.

