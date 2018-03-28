Police say Sioux City worker dies after being crushed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police say Sioux City worker dies after being crushed

SIOUX CITY (AP) -

Police say a worker has died in a northwestern Iowa transportation hub accident.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the incident happened shortly before noon Wednesday at the Big Soo Terminal in Sioux City.

Police Lieutenant Mark Kirkpatrick says a worker was crushed as he attempted to move train cars and that the death is being treated as an accident. Kirkpatrick says officers were still investigating the incident Wednesday afternoon.

The name of the worker killed has not been released.

