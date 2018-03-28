New Waterloo dispensary looks to open near Crossroads

With plans for cannabis oil dispensaries taking shape across Iowa, one area city is excited to be selected as just one of five locations statewide.

Waterloo learning on Tuesday that they will be the only northeast Iowa city with a dispensary, beating out neighboring cities Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

The announcement came Tuesday from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The company receiving the license, Iowa Cannabis Company, had 24-hours to accept the offer.

The Iowa Cannabis Company says they have officially accepted the license and will open a dispensary at 1955 La Porte Road by December 1.

The city council endorsed the potential for a license on Monday. Mayor Quentin Hart says it was an easy decision.

"If this is something that can help improve the quality of life, I am so thankful that we are able to find someone that is willing to offer that in Waterloo, Iowa," said Mayor Hart.

The company selected the La Porte Road location last month, in hopes of receiving the license approval. The location is just off the main highway interchange in Waterloo.

It is also a stone's throw away from the Crossroads Mall and surrounding stores.

The hope is that people from around Northeast Iowa come to town for the medicine, and then stay to shop and eat.

That is one of the reasons the property owner, Reed Pryor, is excited Waterloo was chosen.

"The people that are going to be able to come here aren't making a 3 or 4 hour drive, and then have to bolt right back home. They are going to be able to come spend a little time in the area and then go back home. It will be more of a leisurely experience for them," said Pryor.

Pryor says he doesn't have security concerns when it comes to the new business.

"We've got plenty of lighting. We have a great police presence over on this side of town. I am not too worried about anything like that," said Pryor.

KWWL spoke with the co-owner of Iowa Cannabis Company, Aaron Boshart. He says they were the only company to apply for a license in Waterloo.

Boshart says they felt Waterloo would be a strong hub for the northern region.