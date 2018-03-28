Clayton County Sheriff releases daily log details

A busy week for the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Here is the activity log released Wednesday night Sheriff Mike Tschirgi

On March 15, 2018 at 5:55am, Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 13 near Elkader. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Derrick Livingston of Guttenberg was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a deer causing $10,000 damage. No injuries were reported.

On March 15, 2018 at 7:17am, Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on the Gunder Road. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Diane Plein of Waukon was operating a 2009 Chevrolet HHR when she struck a deer causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.

On March 20, 2018 at 4:56pm, Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle accident on Littleport Road. Upon further investigation, Deputies determined that Terry Steger of Strawberry Point was operating a 2008 Ford F250 pulling a horse trailer Northbound when he met a southbound 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a sprayer operated by Terry Frommelt of Greeley. As the two vehicle were meeting the sprayer arm came loose and swung into the oncoming lane striking Steger’s vehicle causing $1,500 damage. No injuries were reported.

On March 22, 2018 a 9:34am, Clayton County Deputies were notified by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a domestic disturbance that had taken place in rural Clayton County on March 21st. During a joint investigation between Clayton and Fayette County Deputies, it was determined that 44 year old Donald Reierson Jr. of Elgin had assaulted a female subject and choked the victim until she lost consciousness. Deputies located Reierson where he was placed under arrest and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault while Impeding an airway (Class “D” Felony).

On March 24, 2018, Clayton County Deputies arrested 61 year old Jay Connell of Garnavillo on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear. Connell was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held on $2,000 bond.

On March 25, 2018, Clayton County Deputies arrested 68 year old Leonard Knockel of Colesburg for an outstanding arrest warrant for Sexual Abuse-2nd Degree (Class “B” Felony) Knockel was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he posted a $20,000 bond.

On March 25, 2018 at 2:55am, Clayton County Deputies observed a subject operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18 near Golden Ave. Deputies came into contact with 45 year old Carlton Hexom of McGregor. Upon further investigation, Deputies arrested Hexom for Driving while Revoked. Deputies also located Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Hexom was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked, Possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 25, 2018 at 9:06pm, Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person on Highway 56 near Dolphin Ave. Deputies came into contact with 35 year old Fala-Simon Armenta of Postville. During the investigation, Deputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Armenta’s person. Armenta was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense- methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 26, 2018, Clayton County Deputies arrested 30 year old Whitney Howard of Richfield, WI on a Clayton County Warrant for failure to appear. Howard was transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was held on $5,000 bond.

On March 26, 2018, 31 year old Derek Schultz of Postville contacted the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and advised he would like to turn himself in to the Postville Police Department on a Clayton County Warrant for failure to appear. Schultz was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he is being held without bond.

-Sheriff Michael Tschirgi