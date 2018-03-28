Stern warning from Dubuque Police: slow down or get ready for a hefty penalty

The Dubuque Police Department is seeing issues with speeding along a specific stretch of road, and is taking to social media in hopes of slowing the speedometers.

The police force's Facebook page posted this picture on Tuesday night, showing the dash of a squad car having clocked a driver traveling at a speed of 80 miles per hour on the Northwest Arterial, which has a speed limit of 50 miles per hour.

The post also says this specific officer also had to pull over a different driver going 114 miles per hour within the same zone on the Arterial last week, while noting the $500 fine and license suspension that comes with speeding that far over the limit.

Within the post, which has been shared nearly 150 times as of Wednesday night, Dubuque Police conclude the message with the following statement: