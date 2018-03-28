William Penn drops softball doubleheader - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

William Penn drops softball doubleheader

Culver-Stockton sweep past William Penn University in a Heart of America college softball doubleheader Wednesday in Oskaloosa.

CS took the opener, 7-2 and won the second game, 5-4.

