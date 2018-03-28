Police: Man dies from electrical shock in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Man dies from electrical shock in Cedar Rapids

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police in Cedar Rapids say a man has died from a possible electrical shock.

Officers were called to the scene in the 60 block of Leisure Boulevard Northeast around 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, joining Cedar Rapids Fire crews who were tending to a man in a detached shed. He was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead there.

The victim's identity is not being made public at this time, as his family is notified tonight.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information becomes available.

