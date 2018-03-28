Iowa City Community School District adopts anti-voucher resolution

During Tuesday night's school board meeting the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously for a resolution against vouchers.

The board of directors adopted an Educational Savings Account Resolution that the district said will be delivered to Des Moines next week.

The resolution encouraged Iowa legislatures to not enact the Educational Savings Accounts bill but rather encourage and promote investing taxpayer resources into Iowa public schools.

"Public schools are overseen by locally elected citizens and are required to operate in an open, transparent way with all expenditures and decision-making. Nonpublic schools are not held to that public standard. The taxpayers of Iowa should know how their funds are being used. School choice already exists in Iowa in the form of open enrollment, enrollment in online schools, and tuition tax credits," the resolution read.

The board said they believe the bill would put public schools at risk.