Man shot in ankle in Dubuque

Dubuque Police responded to Alpine St. on a report of shots fired this afternoon.

After officers arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the ankle. He was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Police say initial reports say there was some sort of drive-by shooting several blocks from where the man was found. Officers continue to investigate. 

