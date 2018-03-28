Gable to sign autographs Friday morning, March 30, at the UNI Dome

The public is invited, as Olympic Gold Medalist and wrestling icon, Dan Gable, will sign autographs Friday morning at 11:00 am in the UNI Dome

The signing will take place during USA Wrestling's Folkstyle Nationals.

“This is a great way to generate interest for the World Cup in Iowa City the following weekend,” said museum namesake Dan Gable. “I’m proud to be part of two successful USA Wrestling events on back-to-back weekends.

Gable is arguably the greatest athlete and coach ever. In 1972 won a gold medal at the Munich Olympics without surrendering a point. As the head coach at the University of Iowa he led the Hawkeyes to 15 NCAA team titles in 21 years, compiling a 355-21-5 dual meet record.



The UNI Dome has been an excellent facility for wrestling competitions. The UNI Dome was also where Dan Gable won his final NCAA tournament as the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes in 1997, setting the record for most points scored at 170.

All are welcome to attend this special autograph signing at the UNI Dome.



That National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is located at 303 Jefferson St. in Waterloo.

The museum will be open on Friday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call (319) 233-0745 or e-mail dgmstaff@nwhof.org.