Blue Monday to shine light on child abuse prevention

Family and Children's Council of Black Hawk County is asking local companies to allow employees to donate $1.00 to "dress down in blue" on Monday, April 9 for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

Why blue? According to a information from a FCC press release, in the spring of 1989, a grandmother from Virginia began the Blue ribbon campaign as a tribute to her grandson, a three-year-old who died at the hands of his mother's abusive boyfriend. Since that time, concerned citizens all over the country have worn blue as a symbol of the need to prevent child abuse.

According the release, every year, FCC impacts 15,000 children and parents in the community. The FCC's goal is to ensure every child has a safe, happy and healthy childhood. The FCC believes A $1.00 from each person in Black Hawk County would make a big impact on the community to make sure every child is safe.

If your company would like to participate, email FCC Executive Director Amanda Goodman at amanda@fccouncil.net.