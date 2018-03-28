KIDSMATTER Blue Ribbon Family Festival to take place in Waterloo

To bring attention to Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, Family & Children's Council will be hosting the #KIDSMATTER Blue Ribbon Family Festival in Waterloo.

Why blue? According to information in a Family & Children's Council press release, in the spring of 1989, a grandmother from Virginia began the blue ribbon campaign as a tribute to her grandson, a three-year-old who died at the hands of his mother's abusive boyfriend. Since that time, people all over the country have worn blue as a symbol of the need to prevent child abuse.

The #KIDSMATTER Blue Ribbon Family Festival will kick off Saturday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. Guests will tie blue ribbons around trees in the park, then proceed to walk to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, tying trees along the way. Once at the RiverLoop, the Family Festival will begin with a bounce house, face painter, balloon artist and other activities for families.

For more information about the Family & Children's Council of BHC, go to: https://familyandchildrenscouncil.org