Ron Corbett announces his campaign will appeal ballot boot

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, governor-hopeful Ron Corbett said they would appeal being kicked off the primary ballot. 

Corbett was kicked off the ballot after his signatures were challenged for having duplicates. The panel ruled that Corbett was eight signatures short, keeping him off the primary ballot.

In his press conference, Corbett went after the "establishment" and said they were out to get him. The challenge to his signatures came from within his own party.

Corbett announced his campaign would challenge the ruling. He said he would accept the judge's decision but that he wanted clarity on the panels decision to remove him. He said the decision was split 2-1.

If the judge rules against Corbett's challenge, he said his campaign would come to an end. He wouldn't explore a run as an independent candidate.

