Pulse shooter originally planned to attack Disney World

Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.

Prosecutors revealed the new information during closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of the gunman's widow, Noor Salman. She is charged with obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say she mislead investigators when they spoke to her in the hours after the attack. They say she knew Omar Mateen had guns and they both had visited Disney World in the days before the attack. Prosecutors also say lied about his internet use, his radicalization and the number of guns he had.

Jurors are now deliberating.