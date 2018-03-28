Bremer road project postponed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bremer road project postponed

An eastern Iowa road project scheduled to start tomorrow has been postponed.

Bremer Avenue in Waverly, will be under the next phase of construction starting next week. 

On Monday, April 2, no parking signs will be put up to start traffic control on Tuesday, April 3.  Wednesday, April 4, will be the actual day construction begins. 

