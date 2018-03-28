Corbett to hold press conference after booted from ballot

Former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett will be holding a press conference to discuss the decision that was made yesterday by a three-person panel in Des Moines. That decision was to remove him from the ballot as a candidate for governor in the Republican primary election on June 5th.

The conference will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Hiawatha Public Library.

You can watch the press conference live on our Facebook page or livestream it here: http://www.kwwl.com/category/195327/kwwl-live-streaming