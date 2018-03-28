Department says inmate punched Clarinda prison guard

CLARINDA, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say an inmate punched a guard at the state prison in Clarinda.

The Iowa Corrections Department said in a news release Wednesday that the correctional officer was trying to make an inmate follow directives Tuesday evening when the inmate kicked at the officer. The guard used pepper spray on the inmate, but the inmate punched the guard in the face and wrestled the guard to the floor despite another dose of pepper spray.

The department says the guard then gained control of the inmate as other officers arrived to help.

The guard completed his shift despite the minor scratches and bruises he suffered.

The names of those involved have not been released.

