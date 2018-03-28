One taken to hospital after eastern Iowa crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One taken to hospital after eastern Iowa crash

One person has been sent to the hospital, after a two-vehicle crash. 

The Iowa State Patrol confirm the accident happened on University Ave. between Union and Hearst around 8 a.m. today. 

Authorities say 48-year-old, Mark Hagen of North Liberty, was driving eastbound on University Ave. when he crossed the center line and struck a semi head on. 

The driver of the semi, 69-year-old Steven Hatcher of Charles City was not injured in the crash. 

Hagen was taken to Sartori Hospital for his injuries. 

The accident is still being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol. 

