Aide fired for posts comparing Parkland survivor to Nazis - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Aide fired for posts comparing Parkland survivor to Nazis

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York state Republican lawmaker's aide has been fired after he shared Facebook posts comparing a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting to Adolf Hitler and other Nazis.

Sen. Martin Golden, of Brooklyn, issued a statement Tuesday saying Anthony Testaverde is no longer employed by his office.

His firing comes three days after Testaverde shared a Facebook post from a Conservative group that included a photo of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre survivor David Hogg with his right arm extended, next to an image of Hitler giving the Nazi salute.

Under the photos were the words: "I KNEW SOMETHING WAS OFF ABOUT THIS KID."

Golden, a former New York City police officer, said while freedom of speech is a right, "what occurred in this instance was wrong and cannot be tolerated."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.