Independence supports high school student getting heart surgery

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Independence high school student Alex Coberly was born with a bicuspid aortic valve. It's a heart disease that he's lived with his whole life. 

He will be having valve replacement surgery in Houston, TX later this spring. 

This weekend, more than $5,000 was raised for his surgery at a pasta bar fundraiser in Independence. 

His family and friends say they are still accepting donations through his church and there is a GoFundMe page. People can also send checks to Hope Wesleyan Church with Alex Fundraiser in the memo line.

Click here to learn more about Alex's surgery and how you can help. 

